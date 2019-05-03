Three Lock Box – KEY 2, WEEK 1 CLUES + BONUS CLUE

Three Lock Box is all thanks to Buck Bros Inc, Travel Leaders, Funjet Vacations, and Riu Hotels and Resorts!

Congratulations to Amanda of Wildwood she found the first key at the Pleasant Prairie Rec Plex.

Clues go out Monday-Friday at 7:30am, 12:30pm, and 5:30pm. The clue will not be repeated. We will post all the weeks clues here on the website.

An additional clue will be given each Friday after 5:30pm on the website.

Good luck and be considerate in your searching.

Key 2 has been out there for one week without being found! Did you miss any of the clues over the air? Never fear! Here’s all the clues from this past Monday-Friday:

MONDAY 4/29

CLUE 1: Not where Emily hid her key last year

CLUE 2: Used to be so self-centered

CLUE 3: BANG!

TUESDAY 4/30

CLUE 1: A mortal among Gods

CLUE 2: You might see this on Halloween

CLUE 3: Underneath the stars

WEDNESDAY 5/1

CLUE 1: Are you sure you’re in the right place?

CLUE 2: Don’t call the kettle black

CLUE 3: Gradually getting slower

THURSDAY 5/2

CLUE 1: Version 27

CLUE 2: I’ll take a DIET Coke

CLUE 3: Third time’s a charm

FRIDAY 5/3

CLUE 1: If at first you don’t succeed…

CLUE 2: Nice day for a picnic

CLUE 3: That’s a lot of ketchup!

FRIDAY BONUS WEB CLUE 5/3: No wooden teeth for me!