Three Lock Box – KEY 2, WEEK 1 CLUES + BONUS CLUE

Congratulations to Amanda of Wildwood she found the first key at the Pleasant Prairie Rec Plex.
Clues go out Monday-Friday at 7:30am, 12:30pm, and 5:30pm. The clue will not be repeated. We will post all the weeks clues here on the website.
An additional clue will be given each Friday after 5:30pm on the website.
Good luck and be considerate in your searching. **RULES AND LEGAL DISCLAIMERS HERE**
Key 2 has been out there for one week without being found! Did you miss any of the clues over the air? Never fear! Here’s all the clues from this past Monday-Friday:
MONDAY 4/29
CLUE 1: Not where Emily hid her key last year
CLUE 2: Used to be so self-centered
CLUE 3: BANG!
TUESDAY 4/30
CLUE 1: A mortal among Gods
CLUE 2: You might see this on Halloween
CLUE 3: Underneath the stars
WEDNESDAY 5/1
CLUE 1: Are you sure you’re in the right place?
CLUE 2: Don’t call the kettle black
CLUE 3: Gradually getting slower
THURSDAY 5/2
CLUE 1: Version 27
CLUE 2: I’ll take a DIET Coke
CLUE 3: Third time’s a charm
FRIDAY 5/3
CLUE 1: If at first you don’t succeed…
CLUE 2: Nice day for a picnic
CLUE 3: That’s a lot of ketchup!
FRIDAY BONUS WEB CLUE 5/3: No wooden teeth for me!