Three Lock Box is over!

The greatest scavenger hunt in the history of scavenger hunts is over!
All three keys have been found!
Three Lock Box is all thanks to Buck Bros Inc, Travel Leaders, Funjet Vacations, and Riu Hotels and Resorts!
Thanks to everyone who participated!
Key 1 was found by Nikki and Kevin on the coke machine outside the studio in Gurnee Mills.
THREE LOCK BOX – KEY #1 Clues and Reasons
Monday 6/8
7:30 – Pangaea (The key is on what was once the super continent of Pangaea)
12:30 – No reruns (The key has never been hidden here before)
5:30 – Keep Your Feet Dry (The key is not near/in a body of water)
Tuesday 6/9
7:30 – You’ll see red (There is a lot of red on the Coke machine the key is hidden on)
12:30 – 21 (The key is hidden in Illinois. Illinois was the 21st state)
5:30 – 3rd largest (The united States is the 3rd largest country in the world by land mass. The key is hidden in the United States)
Wednesday 6/10
7:30 – Not Mars (The key is hidden on earth, not on Mars)
12:30 – 13,170,000,000,000,000,000,000,000 pounds (That is how much the earth weighs. The key is hidden on Earth)
5:30 – Close to home (The key is hidden at Gurnee Mills which is our new radio home)
Thursday 6/11
7:30 – 3rd of 7 (North America is the 3rd largest of the 7 continents. The key is hidden in North America)
12:30 – Green Light (The key is attached to a Coke machine that has a flashing green light on it)
5:30 – On the left side (The key is taped on the left side of a Coke machine)
Friday 6/12
7:30 – Don’t smell that dairy air (Wisconsin is “America’s Dairyland”. The key is NOT in Wisconsin)
12:30 – You might pay a toll. (The key is at Gurnee Mills. It is adjacent to the Illinois Tollway. You might have had to pay a toll to get to the key)
5:30 – 1,368 square miles (The key is in Lake County. Lake county is 1,368 square miles in size)
Bonus – You could almost hear the screams (The key is at Gurnee Mills. It is very close to Great America. If Great America were open you could almost hear the screams of the people riding the roller coasters)
Key 2 was found by Amy from Carpentersville and Dan from Palatine at Glacial Park in Ringwood.
Key 2 Clues and reason behind them:
MONDAY 6/22
7:30 – ROCKHOUND GOT THE BEST VIEW OF IT (STEVE BUSCEMI’S CHARACTER IN ARMAGEDDON THAT JUST WANTED TO LOOK AT EARTH, KEY IS ON EARTH)
12:30 – BEHAIM MAPPED IT FIRST (MARTIN BEHAIM CREATED THE FIRST TERRESTRIAL GLOBE IN 1492, KEY IS ON EARTH)
5:30 – TOP 10 (MCHENRY COUNTY IS IN THE TOP TEN COUNTIES FOR POPULATION IN ILLINOIS)
TUESDAY 6/23
7:30 – CAN’T SEE THE FOREST FOR THE TREES (KEY IS BY TREES)
12:30 – 611 (SQUARE MILES IN MCHENRY COUNTY, KEY IS IN MCHENRY COUNTY)
5:30 – WAS IS OVER FOR THEM WHEN THE GERMANS BOMBED PEARL HARBOR? (QUOTE FROM ANIMAL HOUSE ABOUT AMERICA, KEY IS IN AMERICA)
WEDNESDAY 6/24
7:30 – 1492 (THE YEAR COLUMBUS “DISCOVERED” AMERICA, KEY IS IN AMERICA)
12:30 – HALF THE SIZE (MCHENRY COUNTY WAS CUT IN HALF TO MAKE LAKE COUNTY IN 1839, KEY IS IN MCHENRY COUNTY)
5:30 – 3.797 (MILLIONS OF MILES SQUARED OF THE UNITED STATES KEY IS IN THE US)
THURSDAY 6/25
7:30 – THINE ALABASTER CITIES GLEAM (FROM THE SONG AMERICA THE BEAUTIFUL ABOUT THE CHICAGO WORLDS FAIR, KEY IS IN ILLINOIS)
12:30 – TOM PETTY EIGHT IT (INTO THE GREAT WIDE OPEN IS TOM PETTY’S 8TH STUDIO ALBUM, KEY IS OUTSIDE)
5:30 – MAINLY ELEPHANTS (MCHENRY COUNTY HAS VOTED REPUBLICAN IN ALL BUT TWO ELECTIONS, KEY IS IN MCHENRY COUNTY)
FRIDAY 6/26
7:30 – “ANYONE COULD TAKE OVER THE PLACE WITH THE RIGHT SET OF MAMMMARY GLANDS.” (QUOTE FROM MEN ON BLACK 2 ABOUT EARTH. KEY IS ON EARTH)
12:30 – “YOU MEAN THIS SUCKER IS NUCLEAR?” (ILLINOIS IS THE NUMBER ONE NUCLEAR POWER PRODUCER IN THE U.S., KEY IS IN ILLINOIS)
5:30 – “YOU KNOW, THE WAY OF HORATIO ALGER, DAVY CROCKETT, THE DONNER PARTY” (QUOTE FROM THE MOVIE GROSSE POINT BLANK THAT STARTS WITH
“I guess you could say I went west”, KEY IS WEST OF THE STUDIO)
ONLINE CLUE – SIMON AND GARFUNKLE KNOW! (BRIDGE OVER TROUBLED WATER WAS A SIMON AND GARFUNKEL SONG, KEY IS BY A BRIDGE OVER WATER)
MONDAY 6/29
7:30 – 3,432 (ACRES IN GLACIAL PARK, KEY IS IN GLACIAL PARK)
12:30 – LED ZEPPELIN’S MOST RECOGNIZED SONG (STAIRWAY TO HEAVEN, HAVE TO GO UP STAIRS TO GET TO KEY)
5:30 – HE WAS ELECTED TO THE FIRST ILLINOIS HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES (WILLIAM MCHENRY IS THE NAMESAKE OF MCHENRY COUNTY, KEY IS IN MCHENRY COUNTY)
TUESDAY 6/30
7:30 – “WHEREEVER I WAS GOING I WAS RUNNING” (HAVE TO GO ON FOOT TO GET TO THE KEY)
12:30 – CRUSHED GRAVEL (WHAT PATHS IN FOREST PRESERVES ARE MADE OF, KEY IS IN A FOREST PRESERVE)
Key 3 HAS BEEN FOUND!!
Amanda from Trevor found Key 3 at Petrifying Springs Park in Kenosha!
Key 3 Clues and the reasons behind them!
Monday, 7/6
7:30 AM – Grab a pen and write this down (Literally, make sure you take notes)
12:30 PM – Wear comfortable shoes, do not wear a gown (The key is at a park, wear comfy shoes)
5:30 PM – This rhyme will guide you on your quest (I’m gonna be rhyming, bitches!)
Tuesday. 7/7
7:30 AM – This might sound cheesy, but do your best. (CHEESE – the key is in Wisconsin!)
12:30 PM – You’ll have to walk a bit, but it’s not far (Short walk from parking lot to key)
5:30 PM- There are plenty of places to park your car (Spacious parking lot)
Wednesday, 7/8
7:30 AM – Go over the bridge, but don’t fall in (Key is right over bridge from parking lot)
12:30 PM – You can bring your dog, or even your kin (Pet’s Park has tons of play areas for kids and dogs)
5:30 PM – There’s so much to do, so much to see (Lots to do at the park!)
Thursday, 7/9
7:30 AM – Don’t be shy, get down on one knee (You’ll have to take a knee or two, get low to find the key)
12:30 PM – There’s grills out front and trails out back (Grills and trails everywhere at Pet’s)
5:30 PM – You could be there all day, so please being a snack (Again, lots to do at Petrifying Springs!)
Friday, 7/10
7:30 AM – If you hear the word fore, you should duck and cover (Pet’s Golf Course is nearby!)
12:30 PM – …and you’re still really cold, so please don’t hover (…but it’s not at the golf course)
5:30 PM – It’s a rainy day, so take a Kruse (Kenosha County Executive Jim Krueser – key is in Kenosha County!)
(BONUS) – I know it’s the weekend, but hide your booze (It’s a park, people, keep your booze hidden)
Monday, 7/13
7:30 AM – Your hands will get dirty, but no need to dig (Key is partially buried – wedged under a pipe)
12:30 PM – You’ll just have to move some leaves and twigs (Move a bunch of leaves to find it)
5:30 PM – They call it the flagship (Pet’s Park is called “the flagship of Kenosha County” – on website)
Tuesday, 7/14
7:30 AM – The natural spring (There’s a natural -free to fill-up- spring at the park!)
12:30 PM – Pack your bug spray so you don’t get a sting (Lots of bugs at the park… bring your Off!)
5:30 PM – Don’t forget what Ice Cube said… (“You can do it put your back into it!” Key is in the back of the witch’s house – and you’ll have to work to get it!)
Wednesday, 7/15
7:30 AM – And don’t be confused, that’s not really a shed (It looks like a shed… but really it’s a witch’s house!)
12:30 PM – If you’re brave, you’ll knock, but I hope you’re fast (If you knock, RUN, or she’ll get ya. That’s what the old story says)
5:30 PM- If you’ve been naughty, your ass is grass. (The witch snatches up mean kids!)
Thursday, 7/16
7:30 AM – I love Ann is written on the wall (Graffiti on the back of the house)
Congratulations to all the Three Lock Box Keyfinders!
