Three Lock Box!

The greatest scavenger hunt in the history of scavenger hunts continues!
Somewhere in the listening area a key will be hidden!
Follow the clues that we give you to find the key and you win a trip.
Clues go out Monday-Friday at approximately 7:30am, 12:30pm, and 5:30pm. The clue will not be repeated. We will post all the weeks clues here.
An additional clue will be given each Friday after 5:30pm on the website.
You could win an all inclusive trip to a Riu Hotels and Resorts property in Mexico.
**RULES AND LEGAL DISCLAIMER**
Key 1 was found by Nikki and Kevin on the coke machine outside the studio in Gurnee Mills.
Key 2 is out there NOW! Good Luck!
Key 2 Week 1 Clues:
MONDAY 6/22
7:30 – ROCKHOUND GOT THE BEST VIEW OF IT
12:30 – BEHAIM MAPPED IT FIRST
5:30 – TOP 10
TUESDAY 6/23
7:30 – CAN’T SEE THE FOREST FOR THE TREES
12:30 – 611
5:30 – WAS IS OVER FOR THEM WHEN THE GERMANS BOMBED PEARL HARBOR?
WEDNESDAY 6/24
7:30 – 1492
12:30 – HALF THE SIZE
5:30 – 3.797
THURSDAY 6/25
7:30 – THINE ALABASTER CITIES GLEAM
12:30 – TOM PETTY EIGHT IT
5:30 – MAINLY ELEPHANTS
FRIDAY 6/26
7:30 – “ANYONE COULD TAKE OVER THE PLACE WITH THE RIGHT SET OF MAMMMARY GLANDS.”
12:30 – “YOU MEAN THIS SUCKER IS NUCLEAR?”
5:30 – “YOU KNOW, THE WAY OF HORATIO ALGER, DAVY CROCKETT, THE DONNER PARTY”
BONUS ONLINE CLUE – SIMON AND GARFUNKLE KNOW!