Three Lock Box!

Jun 26, 2020 @ 5:45pm

The greatest scavenger hunt in the history of scavenger hunts continues!

Somewhere in the listening area a key will be hidden!

Follow the clues that we give you to find the key and you win a trip.

Clues go out  Monday-Friday at approximately 7:30am, 12:30pm, and 5:30pm. The clue will not be repeated. We will post all the weeks clues here.

An additional clue will be given each Friday after 5:30pm on the website.

You could win an all inclusive trip to a Riu Hotels and Resorts property in Mexico.

Good luck and be considerate in your searching.  **RULES AND LEGAL DISCLAIMER**

Three Lock Box is all thanks to Buck Bros Inc, Travel Leaders, Funjet Vacations, and Riu Hotels and Resorts!

Key 1 was found by Nikki and Kevin on the coke machine outside the studio in Gurnee Mills.

Key 2 is out there NOW! Good Luck!

Key 2 Week 1 Clues:

MONDAY 6/22

7:30 – ROCKHOUND GOT THE BEST VIEW OF IT

12:30 – BEHAIM MAPPED IT FIRST

5:30 – TOP 10

 

TUESDAY 6/23

7:30 – CAN’T SEE THE FOREST FOR THE TREES

12:30 – 611

5:30 – WAS IS OVER FOR THEM WHEN THE GERMANS BOMBED PEARL HARBOR?

 

WEDNESDAY 6/24

7:30 – 1492

12:30 – HALF THE SIZE

5:30 –   3.797

 

THURSDAY 6/25

7:30 – THINE ALABASTER CITIES GLEAM

12:30 – TOM PETTY EIGHT IT

5:30 – MAINLY ELEPHANTS

 

FRIDAY 6/26

7:30 – “ANYONE COULD TAKE OVER THE PLACE WITH THE RIGHT SET OF MAMMMARY GLANDS.”

12:30 – “YOU MEAN THIS SUCKER IS NUCLEAR?”

5:30 – “YOU KNOW, THE WAY OF HORATIO ALGER, DAVY CROCKETT, THE DONNER PARTY”

 

BONUS ONLINE CLUE – SIMON AND GARFUNKLE KNOW!

