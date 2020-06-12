      Breaking News
Stay up to date with COVID-19 straight from the CDC!

Three Lock Box!

Jun 12, 2020 @ 5:30pm

The greatest scavenger hunt in the history of scavenger hunts is back!

Somewhere in the listening area a key will be hidden!

Follow the clues that we give you to find the key and you win a trip.

Clues go out  Monday-Friday at approximately 7:30am, 12:30pm, and 5:30pm. The clue will not be repeated. We will post all the weeks clues here.

An additional clue will be given each Friday after 5:30pm on the website.

You could win an all inclusive trip to a Riu Hotels and Resorts property in Mexico.

Good luck and be considerate in your searching.  **RULES AND LEGAL DISCLAIMER**

Three Lock Box is all thanks to Buck Bros Inc, Travel Leaders, Funjet Vacations, and Riu Hotels and Resorts!

THREE LOCK BOX 2020 – KEY #1 – WEEK 1 CLUES:

Monday 6/8

7:30 – Pangaea

12:30 – No reruns

5:30 – Keep Your Feet Dry

Tuesday 6/9

7:30 – You’ll see red

12:30 –  21

5:30 –  3rd largest

Wednesday 6/10

7:30 –  Not Mars

12:30 –  13,170,000,000,000,000,000,000,000 pounds

5:30 –  Close to home

Thursday 6/11

7:30 –  3rd of 7

12:30 –  Green Light

5:30 –  On the left side

Friday 6/12

7:30 –  Don’t smell that dairy air

12:30 –  You might pay a toll.

5:30 – 1,368 square miles

 

Bonus – You could almost hear the screams 

 

Recent Podcasts