This One Time On Band Cam – POP EVIL
Join the 95 WIIL ROCK Tom & Emily Morning Show for “That One Time on Band Cam” with POP EVIL this Thursday at 1pm. We will be talking the new single Breathe Again and the forthcoming new album Versatile.
Got a question you want us to ask? Post it in the comments HERE.
Check out this vintage 95 WIIL ROCK Studio PE performance from over a decade ago. – Tom
