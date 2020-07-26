      Breaking News
The Rave’s Autographed Concert Poster Auction! #SaveOurStages

Jul 25, 2020 @ 9:26pm

Due to the overwhelming demand from the recent #SaveOurStages radiothon, The Rave/Eagles Club is opening the vault! For a limited time, The Rave is releasing a selection of exclusive autographed concert posters for you to add to your collection or give as a gift. 

 

These high-quality posters are signed by artists such as Alice In Chains, Five Finger Death Punch, Breaking Benjamin, Coheed and Cambria, Bring Me The Horizon, Zakk Sabbath, Seether, Papa Roach, Hatebreed, Korn, and many more

 

Re-live your favorite moments and own a piece of music history from The Rave/Eagles Club. 

CLICK HERE FOR THE AUCTION!

