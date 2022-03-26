The passing of Taylor Hawkins, what is known so far.

Taylor Hawkins, 50 year old drummer for Foo Fighters, has passed away.
*Preliminary reports from Colombian police officials say “the cause of death is yet to be established, according to versions of relatives, the death could be associated with the consumption of narcotic substances.”
The true cause of death will have to wait for the medical officials in Bogota to perform their medical investigation.
Initial reports had the hotel calling for an ambulance after Hawkins complained about chest pains.
By the time doctors arrived Hawkins had passed away.
Hawkins and Foo Fighters were in Colombia to perform at the Festival Estéreo Pìcnic.
*translate the entire article from Colombian paper El Tiempo