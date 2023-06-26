The Offspring, Motley Crue and Dio 6-26-23

The Offspring just reissued their 2008’s Rise and Fall for the album’s 15th anniversary and some of their fan base aren’t too pleased because half the songs on the reissue have been censored. The band quickly responded once finding out and took to Twitter stating that the BS will be fixed ASAP.

Motley Crues Mick Mars is seeking a new label to release his upcoming solo album titled ‘Another Side Of Mars’. According to Mars, the album is darker and more aggressive than anything in the Crue catalog.

And finally, we all know who came up with the ‘devil horn’ hand gesture. That would be Ronnie James Dio, but come to find out, Black Sabbath bassist Geezer Butler recently stated that he had been doing it since 1968 and once Ronnie joined the band, he asked if he could borrow it.