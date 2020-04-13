The Grateful Dead Announce “The Shakedown Stream”
Deadheads have got something else to help pass the time during quarantine: The Grateful Dead have announced a new weekly series called The Shakedown Stream, featuring screenings of entire concerts.
Prior to each concert screening, Grateful Dead archivist David Lemieux and historian Gary Lambert will hold a live pre-show during which they’ll answer fan-submitted questions.
Last week, the series featured Grateful Dead’s July 4th, 1989 show at Rich Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. This Friday, The Shakedown Stream continues with a screening of The Grateful Dead Movie. Originally released in 1977, the Jerry Garcia-directed feature captured the group’s five-night concert stint in San Francisco in 1974.
The series will also include some never-before-seen footage from the bands archives, so there’s something new to experience as well!
Viewers will also have a chance to donate to MusiCares’ recently created COVID-19 relief fund throughout the streams.
You can check out installments of The Shakedown Stream on The Grateful Dead’s Youtube Channel BY CLICKING HERE!