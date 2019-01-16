The Cranberries Announce Final Album With Dolores O’Riordan; Listen Now To Single “All Over Now”

BMG

On the one-year anniversary of Dolores O’Riordan‘s death, the surviving members of The Cranberries have announced the details of their final album. It’s called In the End, and will be released April 26.

The first single from In the End is a song titled “All Over Now,” which you can download now via digital outlets.

O’Riordan, who passed away unexpectedly on January 15, 2018 at age 46, had written and demoed the 11 songs that are included on In the End by late 2017, and the rest of the band finished the album following her death.

“We knew this had to be one of the, if not the, best Cranberries album that we could possibly do,” says guitarist Noel Hogen. “The worry was that we would destroy the legacy of the band by making an album that wasn’t up to standard.”

He continues, “Once we had gone through all the demos that Dolores and I had worked on and decided that we had such a strong album we knew it would be the right thing and the best way that we could honor Dolores.”

Here is the In the End track list:

“All Over Now”

“Lost”

“Wake Me When It’s Over”

“A Place I Know”

“Catch Me if You Can”

“Got It”

“Illusion”

“Crazy Heart”

“Summer Song”

“The Pressure”

“In the End”

