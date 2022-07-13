The Cooper Roberts Family Fundraiser

As heard this morning on the WIIL ROCK Morning Show…
The friends of the Roberts family have created this fundraiser. Keely Roberts and her 8-year-old son, Cooper, were significantly impacted by the tragic events of this past Monday. Both were shot while attending the 4th of July parade in Highland Park. Cooper’s spinal cord was severed. After undergoing many surgeries, he has been upgraded to serious condition. However, the doctors have determined that he will be paralyzed from the waist down. He has been in and out of consciousness, but he needs to be continuously sedated due to the severe pain. Cooper continues to fight as hard as he can. We know their medical bills will be significant, as will the treatments, therapy, and all of the equipment, devices and adaptations to their home. Please continue to keep the Roberts family in your thoughts and prayers. Any help you can provide is deeply appreciated.
If you would like to send well wishes, donations, gifts, etc., please mail to:
Zion Elementary School District 6
2800 29th Street, Zion, IL 60099