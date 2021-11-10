      Weather Alert

THANK A VET ON THE AIR FOR VETERANS DAY!

Nov 10, 2021 @ 5:32pm
A vintage flag of the United States of America for Veteran's day

Call The 95 WIIL ROCK Morning Show with Tom & Stino On Thursday Morning For Open Phone Thursday… When We Answer You Are On The Air!  Call 800-223-9510.  50,000 Watts Of Whatever You Want To Say!

Can’t Call???  Text Us At 68255 And Make STUDIO The First Word Of Your Message!

Connect With Us Listen To Us On