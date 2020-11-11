Talks Too Much (Parody)

Remember when Tom played Touch Too Much by AC/DC alllll morning long on the 95 WIIL ROCK Tom & Emily Morning Show??? Well our friend Seb from DayRollers came up with a parody for us.
Recorded and Produced By: Seb C. Phillips of DayRollers (on behalf of DayRollers.) Ross Rochelle & David Demeuse helped with Lyrics and making sure things turned out right. Initial Concept by: Patrick Cooley.
LYRICS
He is one of those types, ‘make you turn on your lights. He’ll get you up before the sun. So without wastin time, before I lose my mind, I tune into to 95.1 It wasn’t the first, it won’t be the last It’s better then makin love. I am so satisfied, deep down inside, to hear the man with the silver tongue. He likes to talk, he talks too much He likes to talk, he talks too much too much for my body, too much for my brain.. This damn talk show host is keeping me sane He likes to talk He talks too much He had a face for the radio, beard in his chin, a body, a penis, and arms. Stealing my anger, savin my sin, this man with his WIILROCK in charm. It wasn’t the first, it won’t be the last. It isn’t that I will not share. Malort is so hard, so I drink it down fast, he likes his steaks medium rare. Chorus Talk to me -Solo- He likes to talk (talk too much) You know it’s just too much (just too much) I really wanna hear ya (talk too much) Tom you know your given me (just too much) He likes to talk Just a silly little talk I really need your talk Cus you talk too, talk too, talk too much He likes to talk (he talks too much) He likes to talk (he talks too much) Giving me the talk (he to talks too much) Tommy likes to talk (he talks too much) He likes to talk (he talks too much) He likes to talk (he talks too much) He talks too much He talks too much He talks too much Talk Come on and talk to me Ow