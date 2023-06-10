Take to the Waves at Antioch Fine Wine & Liquor

Qualify for a chance to win a Sea-Doo Spark personal watercraft!

Join Wilson at Antioch Fine Wine & Liquor in Antioch.

Someone will qualify for a chance to win the Sea-Doo Spark.

Qualifier will need to be present at final event on August 19th for a chance to win.

Qualifiers will be notified where the final event will be once we find out.

Pick up some of the new Nutrl vodka seltzers while your there, in a variety of flavors.

Someone will also win tickets for Pantera at American Family Insurance Amphitheatre on Monday July 31st.

Sea-Doo Spark and trailer thanks to Nielsen Enterprises.

Wrap on Sea-Doo Spark thanks to Road Rage Designs in Spring Grove