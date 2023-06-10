Take to the Waves at Antioch Fine Wine & Liquor
June 10, 2023 1:30PM CDT
Qualify for a chance to win a Sea-Doo Spark personal watercraft!
Join Wilson at Antioch Fine Wine & Liquor in Antioch.
Someone will qualify for a chance to win the Sea-Doo Spark.
Qualifier will need to be present at final event on August 19th for a chance to win.
Qualifiers will be notified where the final event will be once we find out.
Pick up some of the new Nutrl vodka seltzers while your there, in a variety of flavors.
Someone will also win tickets for Pantera at American Family Insurance Amphitheatre on Monday July 31st.
Sea-Doo Spark and trailer thanks to Nielsen Enterprises.
Wrap on Sea-Doo Spark thanks to Road Rage Designs in Spring Grove