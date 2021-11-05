      Weather Alert

Support ALEX HOOK Auction – Signed/Framed Giannis Antetokounmpo poster! WINNER!!!

Nov 5, 2021 @ 9:51am

#Hookstrong

Auction in support of Alex Hook who was injured in a horrific incident on 9/10/21.  A projectile from a lawn mower hit Alex in the head during recess at his elementary school, causing severe damage.

Winning bidder gets a Signed/Framed Milwaukee Bucks #34 Giannis Antetokounmpo poster!

☆ 16″ x 20″ signed (silver Sharpie) color action print
☆ Acid free suede matting
☆ Non-glare gallery glass
☆ Silver info plaque with Giannis name and honors
☆ Rear dust cover, wire hanger and protective corners
☆ Includes Certificate of Authenticity from the Milwaukee Bucks
☆ Market value: $750.

THANKS to Bob O’Neill for donating the item!

See the winning bid HERE.

To learn more about Alex, and to find other ways that you can help join the Alex Hook’s Support Page HERE on Facebook.

