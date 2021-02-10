Super Bowl Streaker Claims He Has Won $374,000 After Betting On The Stunt
As heard on the 95 WIIL ROCK Tom & Emily Morning Show.
SUPERBOWL 55 streaker Yuri Andrade is claiming to have won $374,000 after betting on Sunday’s stunt. He allegedly bet that “someone” would streak during the game. Andrade, 31, was later arrested by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office and charged with trespassing, spending the night in jail. He then had to pay $500 bail to be released – although this, it turns out, could be nothing compared to what he’s gained from the stunt.
Kevin Harlan had the call on the radio.