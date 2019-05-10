Sunshine State Update… Donkey dining.

As heard on the 95 WIIL ROCK Tom & Emily Morning Show.

A Florida man who displayed a vulgar sticker on his truck’s back window is no longer charged with violating Florida’s obscenity law. The State Attorney determined that 23-year-old Dillon Shane Webb was protected under the First Amendment of the United States Constitution, and would not be convicted by a jury. He was initially arrested on Sunday by a Columbia County Sheriff’s Office deputy who claimed that Webb’s “I EAT ASS” bumper sticker violated the state’s obscenity law. He has since been cleared of that charge.