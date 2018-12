Ho HO HO!

Big congrats to our Stocking Stuffer weekend WINNER, MANDY from Kenosha!

She texted in over the weekend, and was randomly selected to win tickets to THREE upcoming shows at House of Blues: Sevendust on February 26th, Nothing More on March 3rd, and Rival Sons on April 26th!

If you’d like to purchase tickets to any of these shows, CLICK HERE!

Congrats Mandy!