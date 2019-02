Want to win a nights stay on the Magnificent Mile in Chicago at the St. Clair Hotel? Now is your chance!

Call 800-223-9510

Text 68255 with the word STUDIO in front of your text

or email Stino@95WIILROCK.com

Explain why you think you deserve to get a free nights stay at this fantastic hotel located in downtown Chicago !

5 Winners will be chosen for their best story or reasoning!

Winners announced on Friday, Feb 15

Good Luck!!