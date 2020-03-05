      Weather Alert

St Baldrick’s 95 WIIL ROCK sign auction!

Mar 5, 2020 @ 9:42am

Own a piece of Rock-N-Roll Radio History!

Tom Kief from the 95 WIIL ROCK Tom & Emily Morning Show is shaving his head again this year to help St Baldrick’s in the fight against childhood cancer.  You can help by bidding on this piece of 95 WIIL ROCK history.

95 WIIL ROCK is moving… we won’t need our signs anymore.  Want to own this piece of history?  We are auctioning them (2) off with all the money raised going to St Baldricks.  The signs are aprox 4.5′ by 10′.   The TWO highest bidders will each get one of our sign plastic overlays (we are even throwing in our AM sister station WLIP for FREE).

The auction will end on Friday 3/6 at 9:45am.

E-mail your bid to Tom@95wiilrock.com

Current high bids:

Brad P. – $250

Jim M. – $350

Get all the details about this St Baldrick’s event HERE.

