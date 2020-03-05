GO
Tom & Emily
Tom Kief
St Baldrick’s 95 WIIL ROCK sign auction!
Mar 5, 2020 @ 9:42am
Own a piece of Rock-N-Roll Radio History!
Tom Kief
from the
95 WIIL ROCK Tom & Emily Morning Show
is shaving his head again this year to help St Baldrick’s in the fight against childhood cancer. You can help by bidding on this piece of
95 WIIL ROCK
history.
95 WIIL ROCK
is moving… we won’t need our signs anymore. Want to own this piece of history? We are auctioning them (2) off with all the money raised going to St Baldricks. The signs are aprox 4.5′ by 10′. The TWO highest bidders will each get one of our sign plastic overlays (we are even throwing in our AM sister station WLIP for FREE).
The auction will end on Friday 3/6 at 9:45am.
E-mail your bid to
Tom@95wiilrock.com
Current high bids:
Brad P. – $250
Jim M. – $350
Get all the details about this St Baldrick’s event
HERE
.
