Something to Sink Your Teeth Into This Weekend…
Professional sports make their highly anticipated return this week, but it’s not what you’d expect – it is Major League Eating who is stepping up to the plate – literally and figuratively. The BetOnline Quarantine Challenge is bringing together eight of the world’s top competitive eaters in a bracket style contest complete with a 2 lb. Bologna Qualifying Round and 10 Pack Cup-o-Noodles Finale. PLUS, fans will get to actually bet on their favorites during the six-day event. Hope you’re hungry, my friends.