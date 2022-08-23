Snapchat Settlement …. you could get some $$

Illinois residents who have used Snapchat are now eligible to sign up for a payout after the company agreed to a $35 million settlement for allegedly violating state law. Snapchat allegedly collected and stored biometric data through the use of its users using “Lenses” and “Filters” on the app, according to the lawsuit. Those who wish to submit a claim and receive a payout can do so by visiting the claim site at www.snapillinoisbipasettlement.com.