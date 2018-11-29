Slipknot’s Next Album Is About “Evil Vs. Good,” Says Clown

Credit: M. Shawn Crahan

Slipknot‘s next album will be about the greatest battle of all time. Speaking to Billboard, percussionist Shawn “Clown” Crahan says the currently untitled record “breaks down to…good vs. evil, or in this sense, evil vs. good.”

“It’s about being a human being and experiencing what you have in correlating it to this world,” Crahan explains. “This world is ugly and it’s supposed to be, and it has to be in order for art to lead to grandness and beauty.”

While the concept of the album, the follow-up to 2014’s .5: The Gray Chapter, is set, Crahan says that the record is not yet quite finished. As for when it will be done and available for a multitude of Maggots to devour, Clown isn’t ready to divulge that info. However, he points to Slipknot’s upcoming tour dates, which begin in June with a run through Europe, as a possible hint.

“Nothing is in stone. There are songs that are considered the album, but everything can change,” Clown says. “We would never go do [concert] dates without an album, but…we’re not following any rules this time, not that we ever did. We’re on an outline, and I think everybody’s going to be pleasantly surprised.”

While you wait for the album to drop, you can listen to its first single, “All Out Life,” which Slipknot dropped this past Halloween.

“‘All Out Life’ means get the f*** up, go live your life and live it all-out,” Crahan says. “The band’s been gone for three years. You want blood from me? You got it. That’s what I’ve been giving you for 20 years. But I want blood from you, too. We’re no longer just a band. We’re a culture.”

