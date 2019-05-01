Slipknot Sells Out Iowa State Fair Show: “This Is Big For Us”

Credit: Paul Harries

Slipknot‘s upcoming hometown show at the 16,000 capacity Iowa State Fair Grandstand on August 10 has officially sold out.

The special concert marks the first time the masked-metallers have played the Iowa State Fair, and takes place a day after their much-anticipated album drops August 9.

“This is big for us,” says percussionist M. Shawn “Clown” Crahan in a statement.

“I watched Metallica, from the outside — I didn’t have anyone to take me in,” he continues. “The fair is, and was always, about music — main stage, little stages, even little puppet stages. But there was livestock, agriculture, games — even the police had a presence there, showing crime scene photos to kids so they’d understand the world a bit better. It was chaos. As a kid, this was our internet. To have sold this out, this early, is intense.”

The Iowa State Fair show is scheduled in the middle of Slipknot’s upcoming Knotfest Roadshow tour in support of the upcoming album. The trek, which will also feature Volbeat, Gojira and Behemoth, launches July 26 in Mountain View, California.

