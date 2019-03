Credit: M. Shawn Crahan

Slipknot is counting down to something.

The masked metallers have launched a new website called WeAreNotYourKind.com, which is a reference to a line from their single “All Out Life.” It also includes a countdown clock that will reach zero on Monday, March 4 at 11:59:59 ET.

It’s unclear what exactly Slipknot is counting down to, but it likely has to do with the band’s long-awaited next album, the follow-up to 2014’s .5: The Gray Chapter. The new record is due out sometime this year.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.