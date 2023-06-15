Slipknot, Hatebreed and The Beatles 6-15-23

Original Slipknot singer Anders Colsefni is going on tour this fall in Australia to perform the band’s first album ‘Mate. Feed. Kill. Repeat.’ Pre-Corey Taylor, the album came out in 1996 and consisted of Colsefni, Paul Gray, Clown, and Joey Jordison.

Hatebreed will embark on the “20 Years Of Brutality” tour in late summer. Supporting the band on the tour will be Terror, Vein.FM and Jesus Piece. You can check them out in Milwaukee at the Rave on September 7th.

And finally, who would have thought that we would ever hear some new Beatles music? Well come to find out, Paul McCartney just revealed that they will release a final record, using John Lennon’s voice via an AI assist.