Maybe, it’s just because I work retail for my day job, but there seems to be a lot of miserable assholes out there. Why wait till Christmas Eve to be a little nicer? Scrooged has always been one of my favorite Christmas movies, but it seems that not enough people take the end of the movie to heart. Watch it. Start trying to live that nicer life. It’ll be good for your well being.

Trust me, I’m pre-med.