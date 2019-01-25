Shocker: Slipknot’s Laundry Contains “Most Soiled Garments” Of Any Act, Says Tour Laundry Specialist

Credit: M. Shawn Crahan

This might shock you, but apparently Slipknot‘s laundry is pretty disgusting — and that’s according to an expert.

Hans-Jürgen Topf is a tour laundry specialist, who’s worked with giant artists including U2, Beyonce, Madonna and Pink. But out of all the celebrities he’s worked with, Topf tells The New York Times that the “most soiled garments” he’s ever handled belong to the masked metallers.

The Times reports that Slipknot’s laundry consisted of coveralls “sprayed with beer, cream and fake blood, and left in garbage bags for three days.” Lovely!

Slipknot will likely be producing more disgusting laundry when they hit the road later this summer in support of their upcoming new album, which is apparently shaping up to be pretty intense. Drummer Jay Weinberg recently posted a photo from a recording sessions showing his kit covered in blood.

