Ship Us ANYTHING!!!

Aug 25, 2021 @ 7:32am

What do ya got?  Send it to the 95 WIIL ROCK Morning Show… … … and we will talk about it on the air.

Today We Got all sorts of cool battery stuff from Daniel at Remy Battery Company.  Hear what we got HERE.

Other things to ship us:

*A product sample from your business.

* A goofy gift that you got… and don’t want.

*Something that isn’t good enough to keep… but you can’t bring yourself to throw away.

*A gift for us.

*Something weird from a yard sale… or something that didn’t sell at your sale.

*Any crazy item that you think needs to be talked about on the air.

*ANYTHING!

Include as much or as little of an explanation of the item and why you are sending it as you want.  Include your e-mail & phone number if you want to talk with us on the air about the item…. or don’t… It is up to you.

Send It To:

95 WIIL ROCK
Attn: Tom Kief
6170 W. Grand Ave
Suite 111
Gurnee, IL 60031

