Shinedown To Give “GET UP” Its TV Debut On “Live With Kelly And Ryan”

ABC/Randy Holmes

You’ll have to “GET UP” early to catch Shinedown perform on daytime TV later this month.

The band will be playing their hit single “GET UP” on the January 23 episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan. The performance will mark the track’s national TV debut.

For air times, check your local listings via KellyandRyan.com.

“GET UP,” which appears on Shinedown’s new album ATTENTION ATTENTION, previously peaked at number one on Billboard‘s Mainstream Rock Songs chart.

Shinedown will launch a U.S. tour in support of ATTENTION ATTENTION February 20 in Estero, Florida.

