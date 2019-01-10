Shinedown To Give “GET UP” Its TV Debut On “Live With Kelly And Ryan”

ABC/Randy Holmes

You’ll have to “GET UP” early to catch Shinedown perform on daytime TV later this month.

The band will be playing their hit single “GET UP” on the January 23 episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan. The performance will mark the track’s national TV debut.

For air times, check your local listings via KellyandRyan.com.

“GET UP,” which appears on Shinedown’s new album ATTENTION ATTENTION, previously peaked at number one on Billboard‘s Mainstream Rock Songs chart.

Shinedown will launch a U.S. tour in support of ATTENTION ATTENTION February 20 in Estero, Florida.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Serial killer film starring James Hetfield to debut at Sundance Film Festival Halestorm’s Lzzy Hale Defends Greta Van Fleet: “It’s A Great Thing For Kids To See” FLOTD is Owen from Virginia! 10 o’clock Rock Block 420 Homegrown Hit of the Day – Cold Kingdom – The Break FLOTD is Logan from Pennsylvania
Comments