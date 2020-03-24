Shinedown doing some good!
“We need music, and each other, now more than ever as we all are witnessing a global pandemic, unlike anything we’ve ever seen in many generations. Myself, Barry, Zach, Eric, and our SHINEDOWN family want the entire world to know that we’re in this together, and we must all do our part to continue to encourage, love, respect, and take care of each other.
During the writing and recording of the ‘Amaryllis’ album, there was a song that meant a great deal to me and the band titled “Atlas Falls.” Although the song did not make the album, I always felt that one day the world would hear it… It has never been more clear to me than right now, that the time has come for “Atlas Falls” to arrive.
We’ve partnered with an incredible organization, Direct Relief, who are doing important work globally to help the medical community receive life-saving protective equipment such as masks, gowns, and gloves. Download “Atlas Falls” with the purchase of a special t-shirt and 100% of proceeds will go to this organization: https://smarturl.it/AtlasFallsTee. To kick this off we’ll be donating 20K and hope you’ll join us in supporting the important work they’re doing too.
As the world responds to this global pandemic, we want to offer a message of optimism and faith in humanity. We ask that you share this anthem of strength and show the world how you’re delivering optimism and awareness during this time. We will rise above this! Much love and respect.” -BRENT SMITH / SHINEDOWN