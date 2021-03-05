SHAQ is undefeated as a pro wrestler… … … and so is Tom.
In case you missed it, Shaquille O’Neal made his debut with All-Elite Wrestling on Wednesday night – and even picked up a win in his first match. Shaq won a tag-team match against Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet – but not before Rhodes sent him crashing through a pair of tables outside the ring. The night ended with a true pro-wrestling-style twist – Shaq was “injured” and wheeled out to an ambulance – only to mysteriously disappear.
