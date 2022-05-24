Sex World Records!

To achieve this record in 2006, meticulous planning was needed.
250 men and 250 women choreographed their romp, allowing them to pleasure each other simultaneously, according to Ranker.
Ranker states that a woman called Sarah Carmen suffers from a condition called persistent genital arousal syndrome.
This means she can experience up to 200 orgasms a day.
Discussing her symptoms, she said: “Often, I’ll want to wear myself out by having as many orgasms as I can so they stop and I can get some peace.
Annie Hawkins-Turner, who goes by the name Norma Stitz, won the “largest natural breasts” record in 1999.
At the time, the erotic actress’ measurements were enough to make anyone’s jaws drop.
Her underboobs spanned 09.22cm, while she had a chest-over-nipple measurement of 177.8cm.
Clara Meadmore, from Glasgow, is thought to be the world’s oldest virgin.
In 2008, the 105-year-old told the Daily Mail that she had no regrets about remaining a virgin and had even turned down several marriage proposals.
Known as the Kong, it is widely believed to be the most powerful sex toy in the world – delivering 70lbs of torque.
A review for the sex aid claims it’s like being “f****d by the Terminator”, if you can imagine such a thing.
Roberto Esquivel Cabrera boasts a 18.9inch penis size. He believes he has the longest todger in the world and wants to be celebrated in the Guinness World Records Book.
Now, stick with us on this one (no pun intended), but the holder of this record is actually a ‘world champion’ masturbator.
Masanobu Sato holds the record for the longest time spent masturbating at an astonishing 9 hours and 58 minutes after competing in a Masturbate-A-Thon in San Francisco, according to Ranker