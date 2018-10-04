Sex Pistols’ Johnny Rotten Calls Green Day “Turgid” “Coat Hangers”

ABC/Heidi Gutman

Many people are fans of Green Day, but John Lydon, aka Johnny Rotten of the iconic Sex Pistols, is not one of them.

Speaking to The New York Times, the punk pioneer calls Green Day “embarrassing.”

“I look at them, and I just have to laugh,” Lydon says. “They’re coat hangers, you know. A turgid version of something that doesn’t actually belong to them.”

Lydon not liking Green Day isn’t too surprising, though, since he’s had not-so-kind words for them in the past. In a 2006 interview, he refused to call Green Day “punk,” instead referring to them as “plonk.” In 2015, he said he’d “never been a fan” of the “American Idiot” rockers.

Given his opinion of them, Lydon probably isn’t excited that Billie Joe Armstrong and company have been rehearsing some of their classic albums in full, including Dookie, Insomniac and Kerplunk.

