See Tom Drink… win METALLICA tix!

Every year the 95 WIIL ROCK Morning Show provides an important service to their 10’s of listeners…

The annual alcohol awareness show.

With the holidays fast approaching the possibility of drunk drives increases.

Tom and Stino will broadcast live from Johnny’s Snack Shop in Antioch on December 9th and along with the help of the Lake County Sheriff’s department and their test subject, Tom Kief, will show the effects of alcohol on a person over the course of the broadcast.

Johnny’s Snack Shop will open early for breakfast that day so come on out and see the effects of alcohol on the test subject.

It is also the last day of Tom and Stino’s 12 Days of Tallica so come out put your name in the box and you could win a pair of two day tickets for Metallica at Soldier Field in August of 2024. Sign up starts at 6am… we draw at 10am.