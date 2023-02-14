95 WIIL ROCK 95 WIIL ROCK Logo

SAVE the McDate! Annual St Pat’s Party at Mickey Finn’s!

February 14, 2023 10:14AM CST
Share
SAVE the McDate! Annual St Pat’s Party at Mickey Finn’s!

Save the date – 3/17/23….   it will be EPIC!

(Uhhh Ohhhhh… It’s on a Friday this year)

Recent Posts