Saul release video for acoustic version of Brother
Last year Iowa rockers Saul had a hit on their hands with their song Brother off their ep Aeons.
Then late last year they released the acoustic version of the song.
This year, they asked their fans called Equals, to submit pictures of loved ones they lost.
They took all the submitted photos and added it to video of the band recording the song.
The band posted on Facebook about the release “EQUALS, you are the heart and soul of this band. The submission on this video left us speechless. We hope this video helps bring you some joy in the memory of the loved ones we have all lost.”