Many years ago… … … There was a news story about a man who got arrested for having sex with a pumpkin. So of course Tom & Grammy winner Jim Peterik had to write a song about it.

Check out the song HERE!

This past weekend SNL caught up with them. This happens all the time. We are pretty sure Tom writes for SNL…. they just aren’t paying him. 😉

Happy Halloween…. but NOT that happy please!