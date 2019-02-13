ROYAL BLISS concert in your house… auction for St Baldricks!

TOM KIEF FROM THE 95 WIIL ROCK – TOM & EMILY MORNING SHOW IS GOING TO SHAVE HIS HEAD AGAIN THIS YEAR TO HELP ST BALDRICK’S IN THE FIGHT AGAINST CHILDHOOD CANCER!  HOW ABOUT A DONATION??? CLICK HERE TO MAKE A DONATION!

GET ALL THE EVENT INFO HERE!  Join the team, make a donation… get involved!

The next time ROYAL BLISS is in town they could be doing a mini acoustic concert in your living room… back yard… kitchen… wherever you want them.

Just tell us how much you want to bid to win this AWESOME event!  ALL the money will go to St Baldrick’s!

The auction closes at 9:30am on Tuesday 2/19.  E-mail your bid to : Tom@95wiilrock.com

CURRENT HIGH BID:  Susan – $1,500

 

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

FLOTD is Lauren from Lake in the Hills Web Wednesday – Breaking Benjamin #Midnightallica 10 o’clock Rock Block 420 Hit of the Day – Fever 333 – One Of Us Stino’s St. Clair Hotel Giveaway!
Comments