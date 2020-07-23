Rock Report Thursday 7/23/20
Lacuna Coil recently announced they would be doing a live stream concert. The band plans to play their newest album Black Anima in it’s entirety from the Alcatraz Club in Milan Italy. The event will occur on September 11th with tickets being on sale now at Lacuna Coil dot com. —TICKETS AVAILABLE HERE—
Stone Temple Pilots are also getting into the live stream concert arena. They will be playing their hit debut album Core in it’s entirety. The 1992 album is the one that had Plush, Creep, and Sex Type Thing on it. The event will stream on Nugs.tv on Friday July 31st and tickets are on sale now. —TICKETS AVAILABLE HERE—
Dave Grohl is proving himself to be a prolific essay writer. He recently submitted an essay titled In Defense of Our Teachers to The Atlantic that they published on Tuesday. He has also shared an audio version of the essay. It’s almost a 9 minute recording that argues against the reopening of schools and who should be the ones to decide on whether schools should open. Grohl’s recommendation is “Until you have spent countless days in a classroom devoting your time and energy to becoming that lifelong mentor to generations of otherwise disengaged students, you must listen to those who have,” Grohl’s mother is a retired teacher. —FULL ESSAY CAN BE READ HERE—