3/14/23 – Slash, The Rolling Stones and Artillery

Slash has launched a new horror production company called BerserkerGang. The 57 year old said: “I’ve always been a huge horror fan, especially going back to the days when horror movies actually scared the hell out of you. I want to get into the heart of the producing business so I can try and make movies that I’d like to see.”

The Rolling Stones are being sued for copyright infringement over their latest single “Living in a Ghost Town,” which they released in the spring of 2020. Songwriter Sergio Garcia Fernandez, who goes by the moniker Angelslang, filed the lawsuit in Louisiana this past Friday, claiming that Mick Jagger and Keith Richards “misappropriated many of the recognizable and key protected elements” of his two songs “So Sorry” and “Seed of God” on The Stones’ latest release.

Josua Madsen, drummer for Danish thrashers Artillery , has tragically died at the age of 45 after being hit by a bus in Denmark. The fatality occurred on March 8, as Madsen was walking home from rehearsal. He was en route home from a train station, a path he had routinely followed for years, when he was struck by a bus “in the evening darkness.”

