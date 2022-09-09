Rock Report 9/9/22 – Lamb Of God, Gavin Rossdale, and Mudvayne !

Now that we’re less than a month away from the release of Omens, the latest album from Lamb of God, the band has dropped another hard-hitting single, “Grayscale.” It’s the third track to be released from the successor to 2020’s self-titled record and continues in the same vein as its predecessors

Earlier this year, Bush singer Gavin Rossdale was reported to be filming a new cooking show called E.A.T., wherein he plays host and chef to a celebrity guest who dines with him. Now, it seems viewers are getting closer to actually seeing the thing. The grunge veteran revealed that he was in the final stages of making a deal to air the program. He said the show’s “been a couple of years in the making, and I hope to be there soon.”

Last year, a reunited Mudvayne played their first show in 12 years and have continued to perform live throughout 2022 as well. As exciting as that has been, fans have also wondered if the comeback will yield new music and both singer Chad Gray and drummer Matt McDonough have confirmed with Revolver that the band has indeed been working on new material and that “everything’s on the table” right now. The group’s last release was a self-titled effort that arrived in 2009, meaning anticipation for a new Mudvayne record is likely at an all-time high.