Rock Report 9/8/22 – Greta Van Fleet, Machinehead, and Ghost !

Greta Van Fleet have really made a name for themselves over the last few years, and are one of the more popular young rock bands on tour nowadays. During a new interview, bassist Sam Kiszka revealed that the band is “pretty far into” their third studio album, and that it’ll sound more similar to what they created during their days as a garage band. The rockers have had a great touring year, opening for Metallica for a handful of shows and also embarking on their own headlining tour with a variety of different supporting acts.

Machine Head are bringing Of Kingdom and Crown to your town … or at least pretty close! Robb Flynn and the guys will be rocking tunes from their latest album, as well as fan favorites from throughout their career when they return to the road stateside in November and December. The band just released their tenth studio album, so that means it’s time to get back on tour to promote their latest musical offering. The trek will get underway Nov. 3 in Fresno, California.

Last week, one of Ghost’s current Nameless Ghouls took a fall onstage during the theatrical heavy rock band’s “IMPERATOUR” stop in Huntsville, Alabama. The musician, who fell from atop a platform on the stage, subsequently joked about the spill. The costumed rocker in question is Ghost’s Justin “Jutty” Taylor. The Ghost live member, one of three guitarists now performing in concert with the prominent Swedish group, goes by the nickname “Swiss” in his Nameless Ghoul guise.