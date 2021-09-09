Rock Report 9-9-21

As the 30th anniversary year of grunge takes place, Rock n Roll Fantasy Camp has gathered some of the musicians who pioneered the musical movement in the ’90s for their “Sounds of Seattle” Rock Camp taking place next year. Leading the list of talent is Alice in Chains’ Jerry Cantrell, Soundgarden’s Kim Thayil and onetime Pearl Jam drummer Dave Krusen. This special Rock Camp will take place Feb. 17-20, 2022 in Los Angeles.
Pantera icon Phil Anselmo has shared a photo of the floodwaters from Hurricane Ida as they surrounded his home in Louisiana. The image is the first public communication from the New Orleans-based rocker since his solo band canceled their concerts this weekend in the aftermath of the destructive storm that made landfall on Aug. 29, leaving over a million people without power in the ensuing days. It shows water entirely covering the ground outside of the musician’s house as someone stands on a second-story deck surveying the scene. Anselmo lives just outside of New Orleans proper in an area known as Northshore.
Pearl Jam singer Eddie Vedder has set Earthling as the title of his forthcoming solo album. While not many other details have emerged about the album, fans can soak up a bit of the record by way of the newly released first single, “Long Way.”
Vedder’s solo output has been sporadic, but there has been a significant uptick in activity since the end of last year. The grunge icon released the Matter of Time EP, his first new solo release since 2011’s Ukelele Songs, right before the end of 2020. Last month he issued the Flag Day Original Motion Picture Soundtrack in collaboration with Glen Hansard.