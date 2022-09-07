Rock Report 9/7/22 – Alice In Chains, Motorhead, & Fozzy !

On September 29, Alice In Chains’ classic 1992 album Dirt will turn 30 years old, and the Seattle band are gearing up to celebrate the anniversary in a few big ways. Not only will they be releasing a special deluxe box set commemorating the record, but over the next 30 days they have also vowed to share in the memories. Alice In Chains are kicking off the recollections themselves, posting some rare behind-the-scenes footage of the making of the music video for “Them Bones,” one of Dirt‘s biggest tracks.

It’s amazing what you’ll find when you dig into the archives, and Motorhead’s most recent dig has turned up some truly classic heaviness. Back in 1982, Motorhead decided they wanted an intro film as they promoted their brand new album Iron Fist. That film has now been restored, while the trailer they used has been updated to include a previously unheard instrumental demo that soundtracks the video and is being shared for the first time.