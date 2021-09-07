Rock Report 9-7-21

Sabaton singer Joakim Broden and bassist Par Sundstrom reportedly owe hundreds of thousands of dollars to the Swedish Tax Agency following a discrepancy in their tax reporting concerning their income from tours in the United States from 2016 through 2018.
The news was reported by Sweden News stations where it was said that both members of the modern day power metal icons are believed to have hired tax experts to file all of the paperwork properly. However, there seems to be an issue with the double taxation agreement between the U.S. and Sweden, which now has to be sorted out.
Bad Wolves have spent a good portion of the year working on new music, and they’ve revealed that their Dear Monsters album is complete and ready for release on Oct. 29. However, part of a newly posted message from the band announcing the album also addresses their ongoing conflict with former vocalist Tommy Vext as well.
In the new message, the band reveals that they’ve “largely stayed silent” where Vext is concerned, focusing their time on completing their new album. They also reveal the first song from that record, “Lifeline,” will arrive this Wednesday (Sept. 8).
The slow but explosive build of Metallica’s “Enter Sandman” just seems ready made to be a sports anthem, which is why it’s been part of Virginia Tech’s college football tradition for years. But how much does the band’s entrance theme rile up the crowd? Well, this weekend’s entrance for the home opener actually registered on seismographs.
While not technically earthquake level, it was pretty easy to spot exactly when the football-hungry fans erupted to Metallica’s powerful classic during the match-up of the hometown Hokies against the North Carolina Tar Heels in a seismograph reading shared by College Football Twitter on Reddit.