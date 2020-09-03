Rock Report 9/3/2020

Metallica’s latest single, the S&M2 version of All Within My Hands has just hit number one on the Billboard Mainstream rock charts. This latest number one makes them the first band in the history of the Mainstream Rock Charts to have had a #1 single on those charts in each of the last 4 decades. —STORY—
Hoping to dethrone Metallica is Corey taylor with his tune Black Eyes Blue from his forth coming solo album CMFT. Black Eyes Blue sits in the top 10 for the Billboard charts at the moment. However that doesn’t mean Taylor isn’t going to put new music out. He just released a new song called HWY 666. It’s available for digital download now and the new album is due out October 2nd. —SOURCE MATERIAL— —HWY 666 VIDEO—
With the elections right around the corner Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong and Evenescense frontwoman Amy Lee are trying to inspire people to vote, though admittedly in two different ways. Armstrong took to Instagram and posted “This has been the most unprecedented year of our lives, a pandemic. Racial uprising. As the song goes ‘wake me up when September ends.’ I plead to everyone to WAKE UP AND REGISTER TO VOTE.” Whereas Lee, in a recent interview said “It’s not so much about the politics, it’s about empowering people, All of us, all people” Both are directing people to headcount.org a non-partisan voter registration site. —ARMSTRONG STORY— —LEE STORY—