Rock Report 9/29/22 – Godsmack, Taylor Hawkins, & Judas Priest !

After promising fans months ago that new music was indeed on the way, hard rock veterans Godsmack are back with the punchy new song “Surrender.” The band shared a brief snippet of some of the song’s instrumentation, generating plenty of buzz as fans anxiously awaited the release of the first new music from Godsmack since the group issued their eighth studio album, When Legends Rise, in 2018.

At the Taylor Hawkins tribute concert in Los Angeles Tuesday night (Sept. 27), Black Sabbath bass legend Geezer Butler was joined onstage by Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich and former Skid Row lead singer Sebastian Bach to cover classic Sabbath songs. They were flanked by Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl and Chris Shiflett.

Judas Priest guitarist Richie Faulkner recently underwent additional heart surgery to repair part of an aortic graft that doctors used to help save his life last year. At the 2021 Louder Than Life Festival, the 42-year-old rocker experienced an aortic rupture onstage during Judas Priest’s performance. It required an initial emergency heart surgery.