Rock Report 9-29-21

This year’s Knotfest in Iowa boasted one of the most stacked lineups of the year. Despite the stellar bill, Knotfest attendees ran into severe issues obtaining water and food at the festival, with some waiting up to two hours to purchase a bottle of water. The company who handled food and water at the festival have now issued a statement apologizing for the mismanagement.
An estimated 30,000 fans came out to Iowa’s National Balloon Classic Field to see Slipknot, Megadeth, Lamb of God, Gojira and more over the weekend. The venue didn’t allow fans to bring refillable water bottles into the festival grounds, and a lack of vendors along with understaffing issues caused some fans to become severely dehydrated.
According to various Knotfest concertgoers, some witnessed fans faint from dehydration or pay upwards of $20 for a single bottle or can of water from other attendees. Fans also chanted “water, water” while waiting in gigantic lines on a sunny, cloudless day. Even when exiting the festival, fans had to wait in an hour-long line just to leave the festival grounds.
Judas Priest have reportedly postponed the remainder of their current U.S. tour after guitarist Richie Faulkner was hospitalized with a “major medical heart condition.”
The band issued a statement that read, “It is with deep regret that we have to postpone the rest of our U.S. tour. Richie Faulkner has major medical heart condition issues which have landed him in the hospital where he is being treated. In the meantime, we are all sending love to our Falcon to wish him a speedy recovery … As soon as we have any updates from his doctors on when we can reschedule the dates, we will of course announce them — tickets will be valid…”
Nikki Sixx’s 10,000 square foot home in California just sold for $5.18 million, and it is sick.
