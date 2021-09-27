Rock Report 9-27-21

Nonpoint has covered Prince and the Revolution’s “When Doves Cry,” and it’s got the seal of approval from Prince’s bandmates.
The track was originally released in 1984 by Prince and the Revolution, and now Nonpoint has offered a more metallic take on the classic.
The Starset story continues, with the band exploring themes of pain, love, descent and triumph through their new Horizons album. Adding another piece to the puzzle is the song and video for “Leaving This World Behind.”
As stated, “Leaving This World Behind” is featured on the band’s upcoming album Horizons
Starset will also be hitting the road this fall for their next round of demonstrations. Be sure to check the dates to see when they’ll be appearing in a town near you.
The In This Moment / Black Veil Brides tour with support from Ded has hit a snag, with several members of the bands on tour testing positive for COVID-19. As a result, shows in Lubbock, Texas (Sept. 24, The Pavilion) and Oklahoma City, Oklahoma (Sept. 25, The Criterion) scheduled for this weekend have been postponed, with plans to resume the tour on Monday (Sept. 27) in Denver, Colorado.
Black Veil Brides revealed within the statement that their drummer Christian “CC” Coma has tested positive, and they have made an alternate arrangement to continue the tour. The band will play a special acoustic storytellers performance when the tour resumes in Denver on Monday and intend on doing so throughout the next we